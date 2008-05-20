Ask Your Mentor What You Should Be Asking Them

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Brazen Careerist blogger Penelope Trunk describes her experiences in finding a mentor whose knowledge and perspective complement and augment her own—but more importantly, how she kept the relationship from dwindling. One of her key successes in maintaining a mentor came from the man himself:

The first time I asked Chris, "What should I be asking you now?" I felt silly. After all, it's a line he fed me. But now I use it with him all the time, and it's actually an invitation for him to tell me what he thinks I'm missing, which is information I wouldn't get if I directed the conversation the whole time.

Trunk also advises only contacting your mentors when you know it's easy for them to talk, and keeping them up to date on your career position. How do you successfully utilise a mentor without seeming like a time drain? Share your story in the comments.

How I got my current favourite mentor [Brazen Careerist]

