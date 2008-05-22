Ask MetaFilter Roundup

- Is getting an entry-level DSLR with only a basic prime lens for under $600 doable?
- Is there any way to increase the overall volume on an iPod shuffle?
- I have a duty to teach my fellow peers the basics of web design. Where do I start?
- What are the five key dumbbell exercises for arm strengthening?
- Why am I so lazy?
