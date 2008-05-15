Ask MetaFilter Roundup

- Should I bother trying to buy eco-friendly furniture?
- Is there a way to subscribe en masse to a few hundred web sites without knowing the feed URLs?
- How do I learn new programming languages and start using modern webapps without getting frustrated and angry?
- Should I legally change my often mispronounced name?
- How do I go from out-of-shape to a baseline level of fitness in a relatively short time without giving myself a heart attack?
- What are the best alternatives to PayPal?
