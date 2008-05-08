Ask MetaFilter Roundup

- Just signed up for a gym membership for the first time in my life. What should I start with?
- Is there a fanny pack/belt bag/handsfree totage system that doesn't suck?
- What are you getting Mum on Mother's Day?
- Does anybody know how to edit the Open and Save as dialog box in Windows XP so that it displays folders of my own choosing in that column to the left?
- How can I get automatic screenshots from a DVD?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink