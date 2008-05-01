Ask MetaFilter Roundup

- What is the most beautiful place on Earth?
- Getting up early in the morning never seems to get easier. Any tips?
- What are some simple tricks I can use to improve my car's MPG?
- Where's a good, verbose online thesaurus for wandering through words?
- How high exactly can one get on life?
- Does anybody ever regret switching to a Mac?
