Are Touch Interfaces All That Big a Deal?

Last night here in San Diego Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer showed off Windows 7's biggest new feature—multi-touch integration—and today Google demo'ed their touch-enabled Android phone software. Judging from the iPhone's popularity, and the previews of these major software apps, it looks like actual keyboards and mice are on their way towards becoming obsolete. Impressed? Not so much? Hit the play button on the video above to see the multi-touch Windows 7 demo. Then tell us what you think of everything heading towards touch interfaces after the jump.
