Apply the $100 a day rule to resist impulse buying

Impulse buying can affect anyone, but if you're tech minded, the things we can be tempted to buy can be especially expensive.

Here's a tactic suggested by the No Credit Needed blog: a self-imposed cooling off period on impulse buying decisions, also known as the $100 a day rule.

Basically, for every $100 that tempting toy will cost you, wait one day. So, $1000 game console? Wait 10 days, then see if you still want to buy it.

The nice thing about this is you don't have to say "No" right away - you're saying "Maybe, I'm going to think about it". In my experience that's much easier to accept when you're impulse shopping than a flat out no.

