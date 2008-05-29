Always Show Gmail's CC: Field



Gmail users with Firefox and Greasemonkey: If you often use the CC or BCC field in Gmail but you're sick of clicking on the "Add CC" and "Add BCC" link to do so, we've got a pair of user scripts for you. Bypass the click step automatically by installing the:

Like all user scripts, you'll need the free Greasemonkey Firefox extension to install and run these puppies. Plans to incorporate these two scripts into the Better Gmail 2 compilation are well underway. Give the scripts a try and let us know what you think in the comments.