Advanced Run Opens Programs as Another User

Windows only: Freeware application Advanced Run is a replacement for the traditional Windows Run dialog that can run any program as another user without logging you out of your account. Aside from that, Advanced Run does all the same things your regular Run dialog does, and Advanced Run will launch in place of it whenever you hit Windows-R or Start -> Run. It also adds a Run As option to your right-click dialog, so you can launch any program on your desktop as another user. Advanced Run is freeware, Windows only (go to the Downloads tab to download).

