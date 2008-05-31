Access Gmail 2 from Opera 9.5 Beta

Gmail's newer, less-refresh-required version 2, unveiled back in the fall of 2007, hasn't been readily accessible to users of Opera's browser. Tech blog CyberNet notes, however, that by using Opera's 9.5 beta version, and using this no-browser-check-required link as your access point, you'll get full access to all the AJAX-y goodness. If you don't see changes right away, hit the "Newer Version" link in the upper-right corner.