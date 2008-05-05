5 foods and 5 habits for a healthy life

A personal trainer once said to me that exercise is only about 20% of what you need to do to get fit and lose weight - the foods you eat make up the other 80%. So when I saw a post on Dumb Little Man which tackled not only pointers for healthy eating, but also some healthy habits to get into, I was interested.

Foods - say no to white bread, white potatoes (sob!) and white rice which and instead go for their brown cousins which are less processed and more filling. Say yes to nuts, avacado, fish and other sources of nutrients and Omega 3. Green tea also gives anti-oxidants.

Habits - Reverse your meals by going for a large lunch, medium lunch and small dinner. Apply the 80/20 rule to your food - eat healthy food 80% of the time, eat what you want for the other 20%.

Click through to the article to read the reasons behind these tips. There are also a couple of tips there for encouraging positive thinking about yourself and what you're doing.

