5 foods and 5 habits for a healthy life

A personal trainer once said to me that exercise is only about 20% of what you need to do to get fit and lose weight - the foods you eat make up the other 80%. So when I saw a post on Dumb Little Man which tackled not only pointers for healthy eating, but also some healthy habits to get into, I was interested.

Foods - say no to white bread, white potatoes (sob!) and white rice which and instead go for their brown cousins which are less processed and more filling. Say yes to nuts, avacado, fish and other sources of nutrients and Omega 3. Green tea also gives anti-oxidants.

Habits - Reverse your meals by going for a large lunch, medium lunch and small dinner. Apply the 80/20 rule to your food - eat healthy food 80% of the time, eat what you want for the other 20%.

Click through to the article to read the reasons behind these tips. There are also a couple of tips there for encouraging positive thinking about yourself and what you're doing.

10 Commandments for Dropping 10 Pounds and 10 Years [Dumb Little Man]

Comments

  • jisk Guest

    Descriptive advice is fine for a blog post and short magazine article, but generally people need more prescriptive guidance for fat loss.

    Two great plans are "The Zone" and "Body For Life". Just make sure that if you do The Zone you do a serious exercise program as well. Google them.

    0
  • arielladrake Guest

    Just an observation; it's interesting that in talking about the 80/20 food rule, you classify it as "healthy food" and "what you want". Perhaps it's not intended, but it implies that people don't really want "healthy food". Personally, I think one of the important parts of healthy eating is not developing ridiculous complexes about 'good' and 'bad' food, particularly in ways that end up with one being convinced that 'good' foods aren't tasty.

    Of course, there's a certain irony about selling weight loss by encouraging people to like themselves, but let's not even go there.

    0
  • Mulligrub Guest

    I made a conscious decision about 8 weeks ago to exercise more and to reduce carbs, particularly potatoes, rice, pasta and bread. The only thing I miss is the bread really. In 8 weeks I have lost 10 kilos and I wasn't that overweight before! My goal is 5 more kilos.
    But I highly recommend cutting out white carbs. It is so easy and you will live longer and feel better
    Good Luck! :)

    0

