David Flynn has reviewed the new ASUS Eee PC which comes preloaded with Windows XP. If you're an Eee fan you will probably be curious to see how well XP cuts down to run on this small form factor laptop. My heart sank to see that just the XP install used up half of the hard disk space. :(
Apparently, according to a friend who just bought the Linux version, that OS also takes up 2 GB of the available 4 space.