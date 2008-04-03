Work in Full-Screen Mode in Microsoft Office Apps

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Dennis O'Reilly digs into the full-screen mode in Microsoft Office apps and shows how you can still keep your most-used options and tools close at hand, despite the lack of menus and toolbars. The two basic suggestions are to learn the Alt+letter shortcuts to your oft-used functions, or use Office's custom toolbar creator to compile your must-haves into one side-mounted toolbar. O'Reilly's a bit stuck on Office 2007, however, which doesn't offer the same menu access from its full-screen mode—but maybe some of our uber-productive users have their own methods for getting the most from full screen. If so, share your tips in the comments, or head to the Workers' Edge link for more tips on navigating and working inside full-screen mode.

