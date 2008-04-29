Windows XP Service Pack 3 Available on Microsoft's Servers

The gHacks blog sniffs out some installation files for Windows XP Service Pack 3 hosted on Microsoft's Windows Update servers, as official notice of the update seems to be running a bit late. Downloads for 32-bit systems in many languages are available at the link below. The full download is about 300 MB, but anyone who's been keeping up on their bug fixes and update since SP3 will likely have a lighter package to carry. We'll update here when the official downloads are pushed to Windows Update.