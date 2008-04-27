Whiten Your Teeth with Strawberries

If you've never been keen on commercial teeth-whitening products and you love strawberries, today is your lucky day: Web site Health.com says that one ripe strawberry plus half a teaspoon of baking powder equals a natural teeth whitener. The secret is malic acid—the product of the mix—which is an astringent that can buff coffee and cigarette stains from your teeth. The post emphasises that you should be careful, though—too much use could lead to damaged enamel. While a professional teeth bleaching by your dentist will lead to better results, the strawberry method is a fast, cheap alternative.