Whirlpool sells out to Ninemsn :/

Fiercely independent Australian broadband website Whirlpool's role as an industry watchdog is now in doubt with the news that it's been sold to Ninemsn.

Whirlpool was a trusted community resource for years, providing not only news about the broadband and mobile networks in Australia, but also providing a very active community forum for people to get technical help and share their experiences of different telcos.

In a press statement, site founder Simon Wright said “Whirlpool has gone further than I ever imagined. It’s been great to see it become what it is today — the premier resource on broadband and technology-based discussion in Australia. Now, as it moves into its next phase, I’m looking forward to seeing ninemsn apply their proven track record to the Whirlpool concept.”

Thank god it was just an April Fools. Nice one, Whirlpool! :)