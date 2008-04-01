Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Whirlpool sells out to Ninemsn :/

Fiercely independent Australian broadband website Whirlpool's role as an industry watchdog is now in doubt with the news that it's been sold to Ninemsn.

Whirlpool was a trusted community resource for years, providing not only news about the broadband and mobile networks in Australia, but also providing a very active community forum for people to get technical help and share their experiences of different telcos.

In a press statement, site founder Simon Wright said “Whirlpool has gone further than I ever imagined. It’s been great to see it become what it is today — the premier resource on broadband and technology-based discussion in Australia. Now, as it moves into its next phase, I’m looking forward to seeing ninemsn apply their proven track record to the Whirlpool concept.”

Thank god it was just an April Fools. Nice one, Whirlpool! :)

Comments

  • azfish Guest

    Hahahahaha. Once that heart attack wears off, it's pretty funny.

    0
  • Citizen D Guest

    *cough*April Fools*cough*

    0
  • duke Guest

    April fools anyone?

    0
  • yas Guest

    oh man, you had me there : (

    0
  • Adam Guest

    it sure as hell better be a joke!

    Nothing is more of an authority on the advancement of telecommunications and broadband in Aus than Whirlpool.

    Hope it's not true, quite a sick joke actually!!

    0
  • edawnedsram Guest

    Doh!
    I thought I had managed to escape, but you got me.
    Good one :)

    0
  • hello Guest

    simon wright, who owns whirlpool, used to work for ninemsn. he quit ninemsn last november.

    0
  • idodialog Guest

    they even had the ninemsn top bar up on the whirlpool page - i nearly choked on my weaties - i went to look to reaction from having an extra 15gigs/mth from internode - and then even doubted that! Paiful experience

    0
  • anonymous Guest

    hahaha That go me scared

    0
  • hello Guest

    this page, on lifehacker, has more ads as the average ninemsn page.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles