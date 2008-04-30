Where You Find the Time to Spend Online



Where do people find the time to do things like edit the Wikipedia? They watch less television, says author Clay Shirky in a fantastic, brief talk at the recent Web 2.0 conference. Shirky makes a compelling case that people are just learning how to deal with the "cognitive surplus" of free time modern life affords us. We're waking up from the "collective bender" of mindlessly watching sitcoms and instead, we're choosing instead to spend our free time volunteering, interacting, and Web 2.0'ing online. Hit the play button to watch Shirky make his case for the full effect, or hit the link below to read the text transcript of his talk. Next time your TV-watching friends make fun of you for opting to blog instead, point 'em to this talk.