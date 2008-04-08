When is Good Finds the Best Time for Everyone

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Group scheduling web application When Is Good makes picking the best time for everyone easy as pie. Similar to previously posted Doodle, no registration is required at When Is Good: simply fill in the calendar with your proposed times for a conference call, meeting, or family reunion. Then enter your email to get an invitation message with a unique URL to your event. Send that sucker out to your invitees, who choose which times work for them. When Is Good is smart about time zones, too—your cross-country invitees will see the available times in their local time zones. Much better solution for figuring out what time works for everyone than that endless email thread.

    Rather cute, but will be a little too simplistic for many people (e.g., only offers hourly divisions, as already commented on). The "bare bones" minimalist approach might be daunting/puzzling for some users. Also, it needs Java to be installed (runs setup.jsp) which might not be the case for some users.

