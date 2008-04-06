What's Your Perfect Sleep Haven?

Everyone knows how hard it can be to unwind and get to sleep after a long day, so Reader's Digest online suggests 12 steps toward creating the perfect sleep haven to de-stress after a hard day's work. For example:

Chill Before Bed. Lower the temperature of your bedroom before you climb into bed, says Becky Wang-Cheng, M.D., a medical director at Kettering Medical Centre in Ohio. Lower temperatures signal your body it's time to sleep. If your bed partner objects, just tell him to bundle up.

The post offers several more conventional tips, like shutting the drapes or sleeping naked, but since Lifehacker readers have probably spent more than their fair share of time setting up a sleep paradise, let's hear your tips for creating an environment where you're out as soon as your head hits the pillow. Photo by decor8.