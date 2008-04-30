What Disposable Items Do You Re-Use?

Over at the TipNut blog, they've rounded up 20 supposedly disposable items and how to reuse them, in ways both common (newspapers for kitty litter liners) and unique (greasing pans with used butter wrappers). There's a handful of items that might make you think twice before trashing, but with so many products turning the way of use-and-toss these days, there's got to be far more creative reusable hacks out there. So I put it to you, dear readers: What items do you never toss before getting a little bit more out of them? How do you save money (and save landfill space) without spending a lot of time? What web sites do you turn to for reusable inspiration? Drop your tips, ideas, and links in the comments, and we'll consider them for a future post.