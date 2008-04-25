What Apps Should You Never Install?

In a dated but still relevant post, technologist Anil Dash calls out a couple of software apps that no one needs to install these days, like WinZip and "sketchy codec packs." I'd add any software manufactured by AOL, Adobe Reader, and digital camera-specific photo software to that list. (You're better off with 7-Zip, Pidgin, Foxit Reader, and Picasa.) How about you? What dated apps do you uncover on your co-workers' and relatives' computers that should have never been there to begin with? Tell us in the comments.