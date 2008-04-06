Watch YouTube Clips Inside GNOME's Built-In Movie Player



The Tombuntu blog points out something many GNOME-based Linux users may not have known—the newest version of Totem (available in the Hardy Heron beta), the default multimedia player, can search and play YouTube videos directly through the video sharing site's API. Simply head to Edit->Plugins->Configure plugins, then check the "YouTube" plugin. Want some of the higher-res goodies web viewers are getting? Go ahead and grab a H264 plugin and activate it the same way. From my experience, search runs a little slower, but I haven't seen the occasional syncing/freezing problems once in Totem that I often spot at the Flash-based player.