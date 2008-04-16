Want to grab the latest, Street-View-included version of Google Earth without having to install the cross-promomting "Google Updater"? Google Operating System has direct links for Earth and a few other popular apps.
Very cool...the street view images displayed in Google Earth are now full resolution by default! Check out the Top 1000 Google Street View sightings in Google Earth!
http://streetviewgallery.corank.com