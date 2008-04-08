Bill Gates has dropped a hint that we may see Vista's successor, Windows 7, sooner than expected. His comment that it could be out in "a year or so" was later described as the pre-release version schedule rather than the final version. Still, with official support for XP ending in 2009, perhaps MS wants to offer Windows 7 as an upgrade path instead of Vista?
