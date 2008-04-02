Use Lemons to Whiten Tennis Shoes

The Re-Nest blog gets its list on in a serious way, offering 27 uses for lemons and other citrus fruit around the house. We've gone there before, but one item stood out as a great idea: Whitening tennis shoes, or any white athletic shoe, by spraying them with lemon juice and placing them in the sun. For runners living in cold and often salty climates or wishing their kicks looked a bit less muddy, it's worth a try.