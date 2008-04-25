Use Keywurl to Jump to "I'm Feeling Lucky" Sites Instantly

Reader Brett writes in with his favourite Safari tip, harnessing the power of Google and keyword search tool Keywurl into one nifty time-saver. He sets his default Keywurl search to a URL that pulls up Google's first "I'm feeling lucky" result, using this string:
http://www.google.com/search?btnI=I%27m+Feeling+Lucky&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&q=
That way, whenever he wants to head to a reasonably well-known site, he simply types it into his address bar and Google ferries him to the site instantly. Have any of your own insta-search tricks for Keywurl or Firefox? Let's hear 'em in the comments. (Original Keywurl post).
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink