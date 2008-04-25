Use Keywurl to Jump to "I'm Feeling Lucky" Sites Instantly



Reader Brett writes in with his favourite Safari tip, harnessing the power of Google and keyword search tool Keywurl into one nifty time-saver. He sets his default Keywurl search to a URL that pulls up Google's first "I'm feeling lucky" result, using this string:

http://www.google.com/search?btnI=I%27m+Feeling+Lucky&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&q=

That way, whenever he wants to head to a reasonably well-known site, he simply types it into his address bar and Google ferries him to the site instantly. Have any of your own insta-search tricks for Keywurl or Firefox? Let's hear 'em in the comments. (Original Keywurl post).