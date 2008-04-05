Ramit at I Will Teach You To Be Rich shares a system his friend uses to set a firm amount of discretionary spending each month and then not spend more. It's a take on the "cash in envelopes" system (represented digitally in programs like Budget, and it's just as grok-able—when the money's gone for the month, it's gone. Obviously, you'd want to ensure you don't draw serious overdraft fees, and you'd have to have a handle on your monthly budget to begin with, but it's at least as effective as deducting credit charges as you go, and possibly moreso, with the thought of having a card turned down a nice social conditioner. For those with a fuzzy grip on spending, this technique could make the numbers seem pretty firm.
Use a Separate Debit Card to Control Spending
