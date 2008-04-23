US airport security retains right to search laptops

Frequent international flyers will be interested to hear that a US legal decision last week has confirmed that border security at their international airports have carte blanche to search people's laptops, without the need for any specific evidence of criminal activity.
I remember reading a while back that the EFF was campaiging against this policy on the grounds that it was a violation of people's privacy and would put international travellers off coming to the US. Guess that campaign hasn't worked so well.
In the meantime, if you're planning a trip to the US anytime soon, might want to check out our previously mentioned guide to Customs-proofing your laptop and how to save time and stress at airport security. Good luck traveller!
Interesting, how would they inspect it? they wouldn't open it up would they?
