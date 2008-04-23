Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Frequent international flyers will be interested to hear that a US legal decision last week has confirmed that border security at their international airports have carte blanche to search people's laptops, without the need for any specific evidence of criminal activity.

I remember reading a while back that the EFF  was campaiging against this policy on the grounds that it was a violation of people's privacy and would put international travellers off coming to the US. Guess that campaign hasn't worked so well.

In the meantime, if you're planning a trip to the US anytime soon, might want to check out our previously mentioned guide to Customs-proofing your laptop and how to save time and stress at airport security. Good luck traveller!

Prepare for your laptop to be searched [APC]

  • Geoserv Guest

    STUMBLED!

    Interesting, how would they inspect it? they wouldn't open it up would they?

    VOTED for this post at:
    http://www.newsdots.com/worldnews/us-airport-security-retains-right-to-search-laptops-lifehacker-australia/

