Unconventional Ways to Improve Your Health?

Blogger Jonathan Mead lists 11 "odd but simple" ways to improve your health, like using a Neti pot, brushing your skin, fasting, and using colon hydrotherapy. In fact, our own guest editor Brad Isaac swears by a Neti pot's ability to kill his allergies. Along the same lines, just this morning a friend was telling me all about the health benefits of Bikram hot yoga, which detoxifies your system. So we're wondering: what unconventional ways do you improve your health? Do you fast, get special foot massages, practice Tai Chi walking? Let us know in the comments.