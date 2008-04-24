Ubuntu 8.04 "Hardy Heron" Released

The latest release of the popular Linux Distribution Ubuntu, numbered 8.04 and code-named "Hardy Heron," is available for download and upgrading. We pointed out most of the new features and improvements in our screenshot tour of Hardy, including a nifty Windows-based installer, file-handling improvements and upgraded applications, but you can check it all out for yourself hassle-free with a live CD. Ubuntu 8.04 is a free download for any system with a 32- or 64-bit Intel or AMD processor, but you can also request to have free CDs shipped to you. How stable and smooth have you found Hardy Heron to be? What feature or change are you still waiting to see included? Let's hear it in the comments.