Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Two easy tips for reducing email distraction

There are a number of tricks people use to minimise distraction by email such as turning off email alert sounds, but here are two tips which I've been using lately which are even lower tech than that.
I work from a home office, so I don't get to go home and leave my computer behind at night or on the weekends - it's always there, even when I am doing non-computer related things. I found that as a result I was wandering over and checking my email when I should have been focusing on reading a book or doing other things around the house. Very distracting.
My solution? I put the computer to sleep! Glancing at a turned off computer screen is, for some reason, much less tempting. If your computer must be on 24/7 because you're downloading or something like that, easy - just turn off your monitor. Works for me!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles