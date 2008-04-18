Turn off your computer for Shutdown Day

The Shutdown Day website throws down the challenge - can you live without your computer for one day?
The site is promoting a computer free day on May 3rd. It aims to get people thinking about their lives and the world outside the computer screen:
" It is obvious that without computers we would find our life extremely difficult, maybe even impossible. If they disappeared for just one day, would we be able to cope?"
There's a comments thread on the website where people can answer the question of what they'll do on their computer-free day. Amusingly, one chap who didn't seem to get the point of Shutdown Day said he'd spend his time playing Xbox 360. Bzzt, wrong answer!
May 3rd is a Saturday, so most people would be able to unplug for the day if they wanted. My perfect computer-free day would involve the beach, a puppy, good coffee and a good book, followed by a mid-afternoon siesta. How about yours? :)
I assume that the point of "Shutdown Day" is to make a statement about the way that the developed world choose to live. "It aims to get people thinking about their lives and the world outside the computer screen". Ironically, the vast majority of activities would indirectly involve computers.
The puppy that you mention would no doubt have received vaccinations/been neutered/cleaned/chosen/purchased via the use of computers. The book would have been manufactured and marketed via computers. The coffee beans are shipped with the aid of computers, the coffee machine requires the use of computers in its manufacture (and in some more advanced ones, include basic computers within its design). As for the mid-afternoon siesta, I don't think that you'd sleep as soundly if the peaceful environs on the beach and, indeed, within society, were not being controlled and policed with the aid of computers.
And so I ask you this. At what stage do we declare that we are no longer using computers? Does playing Call of Duty 4 on the Playstation 3 (still nowhere near as good as the PC :P) constitute as anything more than sipping a cup of mass-produced, globally-transported, marketed and packaged coffee?