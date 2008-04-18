Turn off your computer for Shutdown Day

The Shutdown Day website throws down the challenge - can you live without your computer for one day?

The site is promoting a computer free day on May 3rd. It aims to get people thinking about their lives and the world outside the computer screen:

" It is obvious that without computers we would find our life extremely difficult, maybe even impossible. If they disappeared for just one day, would we be able to cope?"

There's a comments thread on the website where people can answer the question of what they'll do on their computer-free day. Amusingly, one chap who didn't seem to get the point of Shutdown Day said he'd spend his time playing Xbox 360. Bzzt, wrong answer!

May 3rd is a Saturday, so most people would be able to unplug for the day if they wanted. My perfect computer-free day would involve the beach, a puppy, good coffee and a good book, followed by a mid-afternoon siesta. How about yours? :)