Troubleshoot and Monitor Registry Changes with RegShot

Windows only: Find your system running a bit different after installing that last program? Want to see if you can change how a program functions by tweaking one or two of its registry settings? RegShot, a free Windows utility, makes monitoring your registry as simple as using a Polaroid camera. Take a snapshot of your registry before installing, then take another after you've put the new app in place. RegShot tells you what's changed in your registry, and can also monitor folders you specify for new and changed files. For getting to the root of a problem with Windows software, RegShot is a good tool to keep handy. RegShot is a free download for Windows systems only.

