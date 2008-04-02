Trinity Rescue Kit Resets Forgotten Windows Passwords

Windows only: The Trinity Rescue Kit is a free Linux live CD designed to help with common Windows tasks. Among Trinity Rescue Kit's many features, it can reset lost or forgotten Windows passwords, clone NTFS-formatted Windows drives, recover lost or deleted files, and recover lost partitions. TRK joins the ranks of other rescue-based live CDs, like previously mentioned BartPE or the Knoppix boot CD. If you're using TRK to reset passwords, you may want to try cracking that password with the OphCrack Live CD method rather than hazarding with a password reset.