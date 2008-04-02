Transfer Outlook Auto-Complete Addresses Between Computers

Auto-complete is one of those features that gets more and more convenient the more you use it—so losing it completely on a new system, or just new Outlook installation, can be a shock. The Tech Recipes blog details the process for hunting down, copying, and pasting your .NK2 file from system to system, saving you the trouble of re-training your email mind. For most users, the file can be found in your "Application Data" (XP) or "App Data" (Vista) folders, nested inside "Microsoft->Outlook." For help on actually editing and removing entries from Auto-Complete, check out NK2View.