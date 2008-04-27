TotalTunes Control Swallows the Best iTunes Add-Ons



Mac OS X only: Freeware application TotalTunes Control is an all-in-one iTunes controller and add-on that rolls track notifications, Last.fm integration, Growl notifications, keyboard shortcuts into one beautiful, fun to use package. When we recently featured free alternatives to the MacHeist bundle, we included handful of freeware iTunes controllers that could take the place of CoverSutra, but TotalTunes Control blows the whole bunch out of the water. It's got loads of worthwhile functionality, it's very attractive, and best of all, it's freeware. If you're looking for more ways to make the most of iTunes, check out our top 23 iTunes add-ons.