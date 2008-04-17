Toss Freely-Available Books to Clear Out Bookshelves

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

People get pretty attached to their favourite books, but an over-abundance of just-can't-toss tomes can overwhelm your shelves and leave you with useless, seriously heavy boxes. The Unclutterer blog offers some tough love for book lovers, but this tip in particular stands out for college grads:

Get rid of any book you've read, don't plan on reading or referencing again, is in the public domain, and can be found in its entirety online. That's right, I'm talking about ditching your Dover copy of The Scarlet Letter.

Looking at my own shelves, I can see more than a handful of candidates that meet that criteria. The idea is, presumably, that if I really want to yank a copy down and reference it, it's actually easier to do with an online copy. While you're de-booking, read a few suggestions on re-organising your bookshelf.Photo by Stewart.

Bringing your bookshelves back to order [Unclutterer]

