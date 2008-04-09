Theme Windows Vista OS-X-Style with Vista OS X

Windows Vista only: Windows XP users with a serious Mac crush have FlyakiteOSX to make their desktop resemble, if not work like, a Mac, but Vista users—even those upgraded to Service Pack 1—now have Vista OS X for a similar OS paint job. The installer (unfortunately) requires that you disable User Account Control to move forward, but you'll get screensavers, wallpapers, a "Dock," and more goodies, all accessible from the basic "Themes" menu. The gHacks blog states that the theme completely uninstalls itself when you're ready to move back to Windows; I haven't tried it myself, so let us know your experiences in the comments. Vista OS X is a free download for Windows Vista systems only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink