The Power-Drill Brush Means Serious Cleaning

If you don't feel like you're doing a job right unless you involve power tools in the mix, web site Sleepy Dog Labs details how to put together a cleaning brush with power-drill chops. In all it's a pretty simple process, and when you're done you'll be begging for an excuse to do some cleaning. The author uses his brush to clean the bathtub, but this power brush is the natural enemy of any surface where grime reigns.

Bathtub Cleaning Drill Brush [Sleepy Dog Labs via Make]

