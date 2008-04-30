Take Pictures to Dispose of "Sentimental Clutter"

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

There's nothing wrong with holding on to keepsakes of a life's great moments, but many marginal items often fall in with one's treasures, creating a good deal of hard-to-place mess. The Unclutterer blog highlights advice from an organisational expert on how to figure out what's really important to you and what to do with the rest. Her tips include at least one serious space-saver:

Items that have a strong sentimental attachment should be organised in a manageable system — taking a picture of an item still retains the visual memory but not the actual bulk of the item.

A picture won't substitute for everything you hold dear, but most of us probably hold onto a good number of items out of habit rather than any value we get from holding it. Hit the link for more advice on managing your mementos, and share your own space-saving storage systems in the comments. Photo by Eponabri.

Handling Sentimental Clutter [Unclutterer]

