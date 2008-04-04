Take Detailed Notes to Earn Bonus Points (and Prevent Boredom)

Being stuck in a meeting that has little to do with your actual work can feel like a waste of time—but don't zone out out of habit. The Corporate Hack blog suggests that even if your meeting isn't, well, enthralling stuff, taking detailed notes on what was said, who's going to tackle the issues brought up, and other topics can score you serious points with the boss, whether or not you're the designated note-taker. It also helps prevent your mind from wandering in a way that's obvious from a glance, and if there's really nothing to note, you can always (surreptitiously) plan out your own action list for after the meeting. How do you put a pen and paper to good use during your round-table time? Share your secret tactics in the comments.