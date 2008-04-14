Take Better Object Photos for eBay or Tutorial Sites

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Whether trying to win bidders on eBay or attract eyeballs on a tutorial or craft site, the best way to stand out is with an attractive, detail-showing picture. Photography tutorial site Photojojo offers a wealth of tips for your camera, your staging, and other things to keep in mind while trying to represent your goods. Two bits of advice many commerce-minded shooters should heed:

  • For small items such as jewelry, you can use more interesting backgrounds. Gemmafactrix uses vintage books and industrial surfaces to show off her jewelry on Etsy, and it works great. Wood, paper, cloth and metal can all add a little something to your images.
  • For tutorials and larger items like clothing, you'll have to pull back to get everything in the shot. Make sure the rest of your studio/ apartment/ mobile command unit isn't visible in the shot. Set up by a blank wall and use it as a backdrop.

Lots more wisdom at the Photojojo link, but we'd also point out that using a scanner for object close-ups is an easy way to correct for tough photo conditions.

Shoot to Sell: Taking Better Photos for eBay, Etsy & Instructables [Photojojo via LH Australia]

    yup.. thats right. i use to take pictures with a piece of soft and silky white cloth behind for my jewellery store and it worked perfectly fine for me.. i recommend it to others too

