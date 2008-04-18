Taboo Remembers Tabs So You Don't Have To

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Firefox makes it pretty easy to save all your open tabs into a bookmark folder, but Taboo makes it really simple to keep everything, including form text and scroll position, in an unseen memory bank. Installing Taboo adds two buttons to your browser, one to mark and another to call up Expose-like thumbnails of what you've tagged, with quick-elimination searching and calendar or grid views. For projects involving a lot of info-juggling or preventing a cool bookmark from falling from memory, Taboo is like having someone take dictation on what you've found on the web. Taboo is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.