Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Taboo Remembers Tabs So You Don't Have To

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Firefox makes it pretty easy to save all your open tabs into a bookmark folder, but Taboo makes it really simple to keep everything, including form text and scroll position, in an unseen memory bank. Installing Taboo adds two buttons to your browser, one to mark and another to call up Expose-like thumbnails of what you've tagged, with quick-elimination searching and calendar or grid views. For projects involving a lot of info-juggling or preventing a cool bookmark from falling from memory, Taboo is like having someone take dictation on what you've found on the web. Taboo is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.

Taboo [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles