Syncplicity Keeps Data in Check Across Computers

Windows only (for now): Freeware application Syncplicity instantaneously syncs and backs up files in monitored folders on your Windows computer. Currently in a free beta period (they aren't specific about pricing post-beta), Syncplicity offers unlimited storage, web access, and a real-time sync between your computers. Several tools like Syncplicity are on the horizon, like the subscription-based SugarSync and the still closed-beta Dropbox (both of which are Windows and Mac), but if you're looking for a similar solution that you can use for free right now, this might be a winner. Syncplicity is freeware, Windows only (until Q3 of '08). Thanks Karl!
