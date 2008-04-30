Synch a Nokia bluetooth phone with a Ubuntu Linux PC

Leigh Dyer over at Atomic has written a walkthrough for getting a bluetooth phone (in this case, a Nokia 6110) synching with Ubuntu (Gutsy Gibbon release).
The article covers how to get your phone set up to talk to your PC using the Nautilus file manager and GNOME-VFS module (which will let you browse and copy files from your phone). I have to admit I haven't used bluetooth in yonks. If you try this, let us know how it went in comments.
Synching a bluetooth phone with a Linux box [Atomic]
