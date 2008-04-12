Swap Clothes and Accessories for Free at Rehash

Web site Rehash is like an online swap meet for clothes and accessories. According to the site, the average American throws away around 68 lbs. of clothes per year—Rehash is a place to recycle those clothes and get something in return. Once you've joined, you can list anything you want to exchange, along with items you're looking for. Rehash trades can happen either in person or through shipping, though the site doesn't have anything in place to help you with shipping. Obviously Goodwill is always there to take your clothes donations so that you aren't trashing your unused clothes every year, but if you're looking to get something in return, Rehash may be a good place to do it. Thanks Antonella!