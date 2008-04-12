Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Swap Clothes and Accessories for Free at Rehash

Web site Rehash is like an online swap meet for clothes and accessories. According to the site, the average American throws away around 68 lbs. of clothes per year—Rehash is a place to recycle those clothes and get something in return. Once you've joined, you can list anything you want to exchange, along with items you're looking for. Rehash trades can happen either in person or through shipping, though the site doesn't have anything in place to help you with shipping. Obviously Goodwill is always there to take your clothes donations so that you aren't trashing your unused clothes every year, but if you're looking to get something in return, Rehash may be a good place to do it. Thanks Antonella!

Rehash

Comments

  • Kate Guest

    Ive been using swapstyle.com for about 6 years now, way better than re hash but its down at the moment, waiting patiently for it to comne back up, along with thousands of other women lol! hurry up swapstyle we miss you!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles