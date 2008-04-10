Stream Your iTunes Library to Your iPhone or iPod Touch

iPhone/iPod touch: Freeware application Simplify Media streams music from any shared iTunes library over the internet, effectively giving your limited-space iPhone or iPod touch access to your entire music library—no matter what the size. To use it, you'll need to install previously mentioned Simplify Media on your Windows or Mac desktop. Then, using a jailbroken iPhone, install the Simplify Media app for the iPhone from Installer.app. (Not yet jailbroken? Here's how.) You're limited to using Simplify Media to a Wi-Fi connection, and it's a bit buggy in the beta version, but as you can see from the video, it's got tons of potential.
I use Simplify media for a while.
But if you don't want to jailbreak your iPhone, then you can also use an Orb server to stream all your media.
Orb has a nice iPhone web interface that lets you find your pictures, music, videos AND internet radios!
I love to stream Internet radio while I'm out and about.
The cool thing about ORB is that it tests your bandwidth at the start and delivers content at the speeds you can handle. So you don't get crazy buffering and lag.