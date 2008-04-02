Stranger Danger

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Nice to see Google Maps being used to scare people away from using public transport. The SMH has published a story today about the rise in assaults occurring on trains, accompanied by a happy interactive map detailing just how dangerous YOUR station is. Does this mean we should all start walking to work?

