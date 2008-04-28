Stop Hiccups with Warm Water

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Seemingly everyone has a home-spun remedy for the hiccups, from fright tactics to breathing exercises and beyond, but few consider where the gasping annoyances actually come from. The Growing Happiness blog points to drinking warm water as a cure, as they claim it actually works on the spasming diaphragm muscles that cause hiccups:

... And what do you do when a you get a muscle cramp? You apply heat. Does this method work? You bet. It works like a charm every time. The hiccups will resolve in less than a minute (usually about 15 seconds). If it doesn't, what you're drinking isn't warm enough, try something warmer.

I haven't had the chance to test this out myself (*crosses fingers*) but I'd be interested to hear if any of our commenters have had this work, or have their own never-fail methods. Share your solutions in the comments. Photo by Tom T.

The Best Cure for Hiccups [Growing Happniess via TipNut]

