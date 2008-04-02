Speed Up Google Reader Load Times

Blogger Samar Kamat loves keeping up with his favourite web sites with Google Reader, but noticed Reader can take forever to load feeds with longer items. His solution? Switch to List View.

The default view in Reader is the Expanded View, which is great for 80% of feeds, like Slashdot, where posts are short and concise. However, for very verbose and object-heavy posts, it takes a load off of your bandwidth to load only one page at a time. So next time you're waiting for the images on your tutorial to load, just switch to List View and enjoy the speed.

I prefer List View at all times and haven't experienced the slow-downs Samar speaks of, but I'm also on a pretty quick connection. Either way, this probably won't make a big difference on a fast connection, but if Reader seems sluggish when it's loading longer articles, it might be worth a try. If you've noticed similar speed differences in Google Reader, or you have your own methods for boosting Reader speed, let's hear about it in the comments.